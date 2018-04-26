Davenport police are investigating a shooting incident in which one person was grazed by a bullet on Thursday night.
The incident occurred at 9:52 p.m. in the alley behind the apartment building located at 1324 N. Gaines St. The alley runs between West 13th and West 14th streets.
Officers located one spent shell casing in the middle of the alley, and located possible damage to a Dumpster, but could find no pieces of a disintegrated shell.
Police had a car stopped in the area of West 14th and Scott streets where one person was being questioned while sitting in the back of an unmarked squad car. That person was taken to the station for further questioning about the shooting.
Except for the person who was grazed, there were no other injuries reported, police said. The person grazed by the bullet did not require medical attention.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or provide an anonymous tip in the city's mobile apps "CityConnect, Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola."