Police are investigating an early Wednesday shots-fired incident in east Davenport.
Davenport police were called at 1:28 a.m. to the 1100 block of E. 37th St. after a report of shots fired in the area, according to a news release from the police department.
While responding, dispatchers received a report of a walk-in patient at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Campus with a gunshot wound. The injuries were non-life threatening.
Officers canvassed the area of 1100 E 37th St. and found several shell casings. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, police said.
No other damage was reported.
The incident was determined to be related to the walk-in patient at Genesis East.
The patient was identified as a 23-year-old male from Davenport.
No other injuries were reported.
Limited information was provided to officers during the preliminary investigation. Detectives are following-up on the incident. No further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.