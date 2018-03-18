On the morning of June 20, 1998, Raymond L. March Jr., 23, of Davenport, had just left Wilma’s Place at 1226 Harrison St. with a group of friends.
As is often the case, the people walked to their cars, and then stood by them to chat for a little bit.
When March walked away from the group, shots rang out, one of which struck the man in the neck.
Police were called to the scene at 2:20 a.m. March died at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, shortly after the shooting.
In a story published in the Quad-City Times on June 21, 1998, by reporter Ed Tibbetts, Davenport Police Capt. David Heesch said that by Saturday night investigators had not located anyone who witnessed who fired the fatal shots.
“There were people out there at the time,” Heesch said. But when the shooting began, he added, “everybody ran.”
The shooting happened in the alley behind Wilma’s Place. The alley runs between Harrison and Ripley streets.
Neighbors at the time said it was not unusual for patrons of the bar to congregate in the alley after the bars close. It also was not unusual to hear yelling, fights and gunshots.
Former Davenport Police Capt. David Struckman said that this case reflects how cases fail when people who know something fail to cooperate with investigators. Investigators developed leads, but people who may have known something did not fill in the blanks and the case went cold.
The same occurred with the August 5, 2002, shooting death of Lewis Glenn, 29. Glen was shot in the parking lot of Zion Lutheran Church, 1216 W. 8th St. in Davenport.
Struckman said at the time that officers were called to the scene at 11:42 p.m. that Monday. Lewis had been shot by a .45-caliber gun. Investigators located shell casings in the church parking lot and on Taylor Street.
Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.
Struckman said at the time that investigators were developing leads. However, in a recent interview, Struckman said the case went cold because people who may have known something about the shooting did not cooperate. Therefore the leads that investigators developed fell apart.
“Nothing panned out because no one talked to the cops,” Struckman said.
While the cases are old, people who may have had something to do with the shootings or who know what happened are likely still alive and in the area, police said.
Anyone with information about the March or Glenn murders is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, or provide an anonymous tip on the city’s mobile apps, “CityConnect Davenport, IA,” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”