Davenport police are asking the public’s help in finding Tre Desean Henderson in connection with a child abuse case.
Henderson, 26, who has been residing at 3020 Emerald Dr., apt. 103, is currently facing a charge of child endangerment with serious injury.
The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
If the child dies, the charge will be elevated to murder which in Iowa carries an automatic sentence of life in prison.
According to the affidavit filed by Davenport Police officer Sean Johnson, on Friday, officers were alerted to a child abuse case.
During the investigation, officers learned that on April 22, Henderson was with the 5-year-old boy. Henderson allegedly assaulted the boy causing head and other injuries which resulted in the child vomiting multiple times over a four-day period. The child also complained of being tired and wanting to sleep.
During this period, Henderson failed to get the child medical help.
On Friday, the boy was found to be choking and unresponsive when a 911 call was made. The boy was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, and then air lifted to University Hospitals, Iowa City, with what police described at life threatening injuries.
Davenport police have reached out to Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities which is offering a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Henderson.
Anyone with knowledge of Henderson’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500 or via the mobile app P3 Tips. People can also call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or leave a tip on the city’s mobile apps "CityConnect, Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola."