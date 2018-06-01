A Davenport woman was sentenced Thursday to a suspended five-year prison sentence and placed on three years of probation for stabbing her husband in March 2017.
Shebra D. Waters, 36, also was ordered to obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluations and successfully complete any recommended treatment; abstain from controlled substances and alcohol; and submit to random drug tests, among other conditions.
If she successfully completes the terms of her probation, she will not have to serve the prison sentence.
Waters pleaded guilty in April to willful injury resulting in bodily injury, a Class D felony, and domestic abuse assault while displaying a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.
In exchange for her plea, prosecutors at sentencing dismissed additional charges of attempted murder and domestic abuse assault third or subsequent offense, both felonies.
Shortly before 7 p.m. March 25, 2017, Davenport police responded to the 1800 block of West 5th Street for a report of a stabbing. Officers found Waters’ husband, who had a stab wound to his chest, according to an arrest affidavit.
Officers learned the man had been in a physical altercation with Waters and it escalated when she armed herself with two kitchen knives, according to the affidavit.
Waters then stabbed him in the chest, which damaged an artery in his heart and required surgery to repair, according to the affidavit.