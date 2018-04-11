A Davenport woman suspected in a theft at a business in Burlington on Monday led authorities on a high-speed chase through Louisa, Muscatine and Des Moines counties during which speeds exceeded 100 mph, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Wednesday.
Ashley Anne Roebuck, 30, of 2935 Dubuque St., Apt. 1S, is charged with one count of eluding, an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to two years.
Roebuck also is facing nine traffic violations that include no insurance, speeding, driving on the wrong side of the highway, speeding in a construction zone and failure to maintain control.
The chase came to an end when Roebuck’s vehicle struck a bridge after she tried to avoid tire deflation sticks.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Louisa County Sheriff’s Deputy Zachary Archer, at 6:28 p.m. Monday, Archer saw a black Chevrolet Impala passing on a solid center line on US 61 south of Marshall Street in Wapello.
When he tried to stop the Impala, it speeded away northbound on US 61 reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, including in a 55 mph construction zone.
Roebuck then took the exit ramp on Iowa 92 and headed toward Grandview before getting back onto US 61 and traveling at a high rate of speed into Muscatine County.
The Impala then got on County Road X61 and headed back into Louisa County, still traveling at speeds of 100 mph, according to Archer’s affidavit.
Roebuck then took County Route 99 into Des Moines County where a Des Moines County Sheriff’s Deputy had deployed a tire deflation device. When Roebuck tried to avoid the spikes, she lost control of the Impala and struck a bridge on County Route 99 near SE Walker Road in Des Moines County.
No one was injured in the crash.
Archer said that the Des Moines County deputy advised him that the Burlington Police Department had been investigating a theft from a department store.
More than $500 in stolen merchandise from Staples in Burlington was found in the Impala.
The items stolen included headphones, mini speakers and a cell phone and a webcam among other items.
The passenger in the Impala, Jason Ringold, 19, of Davenport, was turned over the Burlington Police Department to face theft charges. He is charged with third-degree theft. He was released from the Des Moines County Jail on a promise to appear.
Roebuck was taken to the Louisa County Jail on the eluding and traffic charges. She was being held Wednesday night in the Louisa County Jail on a $2,500 cash-only bond.
Theft charges against Roebuck are pending in Burlington, Iowa.