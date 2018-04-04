A Davenport woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges that she stabbed her husband in March 2017.
Shebra D. Waters, 36, pleaded guilty in Scott County District Court to willful injury resulting in bodily injury, a Class D felony, and domestic abuse assault while displaying a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.
In exchange for her plea, prosecutors will dismiss additional charges of attempted murder and domestic abuse assault third or subsequent offense, both felonies.
Waters, who is free on bond, will be sentenced May 31. She faces up to seven years in prison.
Shortly before 7 p.m. March 25, 2017, Davenport police responded to the 1800 block of West 5th Street for a report of a stabbing. Officers found Waters’ husband, who had a stab wound to his chest, according to an arrest affidavit.
Officers learned the man had been in a physical altercation with Waters and it escalated when she armed herself with two kitchen knives, according to the affidavit.
Waters then stabbed him in the chest, which damaged an artery in his heart and required surgery to repair, according to the affidavit.