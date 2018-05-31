A Davenport woman accused of keeping her adult intellectually disabled daughter locker in a bedroom in her home has waived her preliminary hearing.
Kimberly Williams, 47, filed the waiver Wednesday through her attorney, Barbara Maness, in Scott County District Court.
During a preliminary hearing, a judge hears evidence to determine whether there is enough evidence to justify a trial. The judge does not rule on a defendant’s guilt or innocence during these proceedings.
Williams will be arraigned June 28. She faces one count of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Davenport Police Department:
At 9 p.m. May 22, police were called to the couple's home in the 1700 block of Jenna Drive for a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers found Williams and her husband, Eugene S. Harris in a verbal and physical fight.
Harris told officers that Williams' intellectually disabled adult daughter lived in the home and was being locked in her room at all times by her mother.
He also told officers that Williams' daughter was drinking water from the toilet and that he had been requesting that Williams take her to the doctor for several days. Williams refused to take her, Harris told officers.
Harris took the officers to an upstairs bedroom, which was locked from the outside, and said Williams' daughter was in there.
Officers unlocked the room and found her sleeping on a mattress on the floor. The room contained a dresser containing bed sheets, a non-working television and another dresser that was broken.
There was a locked door which led to a bathroom. When officers unlocked it, they found soiled adult diapers. The room smelled strongly of urine and feces.
The daughter was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered from her living conditions.
Officers learned through the investigation that the daughter, while locked in the bedroom, had to knock once if she needed something and someone would respond. She also was locked in the room even when people were not in the home.
The daughter had no way to call for help if she would need it.
Harris told officers that, under the direction of his wife, he brought her daughter food and water bottles. He said that he has lived in the home for approximately a year.
Harris further said that, other than two days out of the year, the daughter has lived in the locked room, according to the affidavit.
Williams was arrested May 24 and posted $10,000 through a bail bond company and was released from the Scott County Jail.
Harris, 56, was arrested May 25 on a charge of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. He will be arraigned June 14.
Harris remained in the jail Thursday on a $10,000 cash or surety bond.