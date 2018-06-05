The attorneys for Stanley C. Liggins, charged a third time in the 1990 death of 9-year-old Jennifer Ann Lewis, want to delay his Aug. 28 trial.
Waterloo Public Defender Aaron Hawbaker wrote in a motion filed May 30 that “given that issue that has arisen” regarding what they say is a missing transcript of an interview with a key state witness, he has “no confidence” that that all exculpatory evidence has been obtained and turned over to the defense.
Hawbaker also filed a motion to reopen the record and withhold ruling on three pending motions "to further develop the record" related to the transcript of the interview with that witness.
He also is asking 7th Judicial Chief District Judge Marlita Greve to appoint a special master for the purposes of determining compliance with prosecutors’ obligation to turn over all exculpatory evidence to the defense.
In a response filed Friday, Scott County Attorney Mike Walton wrote that there is “no legitimate issue” regarding the interview of the witness and that any issue can be resolved “expeditiously and without causing a delay of the trial.”
Greve will hear arguments on Hawbaker’s motions June 22.
Liggins, 56, is charged in the strangulation death of Lewis, of Rock Island, on Sept. 17, 1990. The girl's burned body was found near a Davenport elementary school. Prosecutors say she also was sexually abused.
He was twice convicted in Lewis’ death and sentenced to life in prison in 1993 and 1995. The Iowa Supreme Court overturned the first conviction, and on Nov. 6, 2013, the Iowa Court of Appeals reversed the second conviction.
In the most recent reversal, the court said 77 police reports were not provided to Liggins' defense team and that prosecutors did not disclose that a key witness was a paid police informant.
Greve granted Liggins' motion to move his third trial from Scott County to Black Hawk County, citing heavy pretrial publicity surrounding the case.
On May 18, the defense filed a motion seeking to dismiss the case and argued that prosecutors failed to turn over exculpatory — or favorable material — to the defense.
Specifically, they pointed to a transcript of an interview of Antonio Holmes on Sept. 22, 1990, by Rock Island police.
The attorneys said in their motion that Holmes was a key witness for the prosecution and claimed to have seen Liggins and Lewis at a Davenport liquor store around the time she disappeared.
According to a transcript of the interview included with the defense motion, Holmes said that he was "not sure" that it was Liggins outside the liquor store, despite picking out his mugshot from a photo array during an interview the day before.
When asked by an officer whether Liggins' mug shot represents or resembled the man he saw at the store, Holmes said, "Yeah, but I couldn't swear it."
The defense argued at a hearing May 24 that the transcript of Holmes’ interview was not turned over to any defense attorney until January 2015 and that a tape of the interview has never been produced.
The defense argued that the detective who interviewed died in 2002, which makes it impossible to effectively impeach Holmes' statements at trial. It also led to "ineffective examination" of Holmes at Liggins' prior trials and subsequent court hearings, the defense argued.
If Greve denies the motion, Hawbaker asked that Holmes' testimony be tossed out and that prosecutors should be recused from the case.
Prosecutors argued at the hearing that Holmes’ statements have been something that the defense has been aware of and has “exploited” since the beginning of discovery in the case.
On May 30, Hawbaker filed motions to reopen the record and withhold ruling, to appoint a “special master” and to continue the trial.
In the motion to reopen the record, the attorneys wrote that after the motion hearing in May, they have contacted Liggins’ three previous attorneys who represented him in his first two trials.
All the attorneys, according to Hawbaker's motion, either “affirmatively deny ever being in possession of the transcript of Holmes’ interview or defer to the content of the totality of their files” that they transferred to the attorney who handled Liggins’ post-conviction matters.
Hawbaker wrote in the motion to continue the trial that “Mr. Liggins understands the importance of full completion of these matters and concurs in the need for additional delay.”
In addition, he wrote that the defense need additional time to investigate recent witnesses who have come forward to determine if they will be listed as witnesses at trial.
Walton wrote in his resistance to continuing the trial that aside from the state’s assertion that the defense has had the interview report since Liggins’ first two trials, “it is without dispute” that the defense has had the interview reports, including the transcript of the interview, since Sept. 14, 2015.
“Therefore, the defense cannot claim the knowledge of the transcript report is new discovery,” he wrote in his resistance.
Walton also wrote that the defense does not assert why they cannot investigate and list the recent witnesses who have come forward ahead of the Aug. 28 trial.
“In the event these witnesses are the same as those disclosed by the State, the Defense has had ample time to make that decision,” he wrote.
Walton further wrote that the defense’s motion to reopen the record and withhold ruling and to appoint a special master are without merit and can be resolved without delaying the trial.
“The delay proposed by the Defense would significantly disrupt the orderly process of justice in this case and cause prejudice to the State as witnesses die or become impossible to locate,” he wrote in his resistance.