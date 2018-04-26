An East Moline man already out on bond on a Rock Island County drug charge was arrested Thursday in connection with an early morning shooting.
Adrian Noel Cervantes, 19, last known address in the 3700 block of Archer Drive, faces one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, and trafficking stolen weapons, a Class D felony.
He is also wanted on a Rock Island County interstate detainer.
He was booked at 7 a.m. into the Scott County Jail and was being held on a $15,000 bond, according to online jail records.
Around 2:44 a.m. Thursday, Davenport police investigated a reported of gunfire in the 700 block of West 12th Street.
Police said in an arrest affidavit released Thursday that Cervantes, while inside a vehicle with several others, fired multiple times in the direction of an occupied structure with a stolen pistol.
Officers responding to the scene saw the vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed. They initiated a traffic stop in the area of 15th and Marquette streets.
Cervantes and four others were removed from the vehicle and detained, according to police.
A 17-year-old from Rock Island was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, trafficking in stolen weapons and possession of marijuana.
The juvenile was taken to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.
There were no reports of injuries or property damage from the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”
Court records show that Cervantes was arrested in late January on a felony drug charge in Rock Island County. He posted $3,000 bond and was released from custody.
He was scheduled to appear April 27 for a status hearing in that case.