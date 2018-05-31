Two adults and six children were injured Thursday when the car they were riding in was struck broadside after the vehicle’s driver turned into the path of an oncoming pickup, Davenport police said.
All of the injured were taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, for treatment. One of the children was transferred to University Hospitals, Iowa City, by MedForce Air Ambulance for a potentially life-threatening injury.
The crash occurred at 5:21 p.m. in front of the entrance to the Cross Creek Apartment complex, 5901 Elmore Ave.
Police said the driver of a Chevrolet HHR that was southbound on Elmore Avenue was attempting to make a left turn into the entrance of the apartment complex.
The driver of the HHR turned into the path of a northbound Ford F-150 pickup. The HHR was struck broadside on the passenger side, injuring all eight occupants.
Davenport firefighters had to use mechanical means to get some of the occupants of the HHR out of the vehicle.
With eight occupants in the HHR, Davenport police were trying to determine late Thursday if it was possible for all of the occupants to be properly restrained by seatbelts or, if a young child, properly secured in a child-safety seat.
The driver of the pickup suffered bruises but did not require medical treatment.
Several residents of the Cross Creek complex said that a traffic signal needs to be put up at the entrance to the complex as traffic travels both heavy and fast on that stretch of Elmore Avenue.
The names of the crash victims were not released Thursday night. The conditions of those taken to the hospital also were not available late Thursday.
The crash remains under investigation by the Davenport Police Department’s crash investigation team.