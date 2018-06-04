An Elgin man was arrested early Sunday after police say they found a gun and ammunition, marijuana, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and ecstasy in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Deshawn Terell Mitchell, 25, faces four counts of possession with intent to deliver, three counts of failure to affix drug tax stamp, possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, and possession of marijuana-first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
He also was issued traffic citations for failure to stop at a red light, no valid driver’s license, and improper rear lamps.
Bond was set Sunday at $50,000 cash or surety. If he posts bond, he will be placed on the highest level of pretrial supervision, which includes weekly face-to-face contact, curfew, home visits and electronic monitoring if deemed necessary.
A bond review hearing is scheduled June 12. A preliminary hearing is scheduled the next day.
According to arrest affidavits, Davenport police made a traffic stop on a 2015 Gray Chrysler in the 700 block of West Locust just before 2 a.m. Sunday.
Police say the vehicle had a defective passenger-side backup light and that the driver, Mitchell, failed to stop at a red light and yield a right-of-way prior to turning onto West Locust Street.
Police could smell burnt marijuana inside the vehicle and Mitchell admitted to an officer that he had marijuana “blunt” in the center console, according to the affidavits.
A search of the vehicle turned up 7.05 grams of crack cocaine (total packaged weight); 1.10 grams of crack cocaine; four grams of marijuana (total packaged weight); 2.4 grams of marijuana (total packaged weight); 0.55 grams marijuana blunt; 22.35 grams of crystal methamphetamine (total packaged weight); 14 ecstasy pills; a Sig Sauer P250 9mm handgun and ammunition, according to the affidavits.
Mitchell has multiple prior felony convictions in Illinois and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.