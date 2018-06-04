An 18-year-old East Moline man has been charged after allegedly threatening a shooting at United Township High School, East Moline.
Conner Freeborn-Nouchanthavong was charged with disorderly conduct, according to Rock Island County court records. Nouchanthavong allegedly made a threat to school staff on May 30 that he wanted to "shoot up" the school.
The district said Nouchanthavong graduated in December, but provided no further details about him.
He was free Monday on $25,000 bail, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.
His next court date was scheduled for June 12, court records state.
- Anthony Watt, Lee News Network