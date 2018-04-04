Emergency response teams from Davenport, Bettendorf and Scott County executed several residential search warrants early Wednesday morning in Davenport.
Davenport police said in a news release that the search warrants are related to ongoing criminal investigations related to gun crimes, arson and other felonies.
Between 6 and 8 a.m. Wednesday, Davenport's Emergency Services Team, Bettendorf Police Department's Emergency Response Unit, and the Scott County Sheriff's Office Emergency Services Team executed the search warrants at six locations.
The locations are: the 900 block of West 6th Street; the 1300 block of Warren Street; two in the 2200 block of West 2nd Street, the 2200 block of West Third Street; and the 1400 block of Brady Street.
The areas of the search warrants are secure with no danger to the public, according to the release. No injuries were reported.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division are following up on the investigations. No other information, including whether anyone was arrested, was available Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”