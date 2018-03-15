Six people are facing charges after a late night incident in Davenport involving shots fired, a police pursuit and a stolen vehicle.
Here's how the incident unfolded according to Davenport police.
At 11:53 p.m. police officers were dispatched to the area of 1100 Scott Street to a report of shots fired. Officers arriving in the area located casings and canvassed the neighborhood.
Witnesses described two vehicles chasing one another with at least one vehicle shooting at the other. Suspect vehicle descriptions were shared with all responding units.
There were no reports of injuries or damage from the initial call.
Within several minutes, officers in the area of 1400 Myrtle Street located a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description from the shots fired call.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle fled, resulting in a pursuit. Officers attempted to deploy tire deflation devices (Stop-Sticks) in the area 3rd and Harrison streets.
The driver of the vehicle attempted to avoid the tire deflation devices and lost control of the vehicle, striking a building in the 200 block of Harrison Street.
A squad car made contact with the vehicle to keep it pinned, preventing it from fleeing again.
Two subjects exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but were quickly apprehended. A total of six occupants were in the suspect vehicle.
The vehicle was reported stolen on March 12 from the area of 4300 West Locust Street.
Two firearms were recovered from the vehicle.
The following charges were filed:
• The driver was identified as Cavereon Smith, 20, Davenport. He is charged with theft 2nd degree, carrying weapons, interference with official acts, felony eluding, driving under suspension and several other traffic violations.
• Corionte Williams, 19, Davenport, was charged with theft 2nd degree, carrying weapons and interference with official acts.
• Caleb Heath, 19, Davenport, was charged theft 2nd degree, carrying weapons and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
• Three female juveniles, ages 15, 16, and 17, were all charged with theft 2nd degree and carrying weapons.
The stolen vehicle and one squad car sustained damages. One police officer sustained minor injuries during the apprehension.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.