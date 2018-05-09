Two Milan men accused of firing a gun in September at a Milan apartment complex now face new charges, accused of carrying a dangerous weapon despite felony convictions.
Corey J. Dixon, 24, and Trenton Dixon, 22, are both charged with unlawful use or possession of weapons by felons, according to Rock Island County court records. They allegedly had at least one knife with a blade longer than 3 inches when the Rock Island Police Department encountered them on Sept. 26, 2017.
A criminal case for the incident was opened May 2, court records state.
Corey and Trenton Dixon also face charges for a Sept. 21 gunfire complaint from Milan, according to court records and Milan Police. The brothers are each charged with four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm in that case.
Trenton Dixon is accused of firing a gun at a male victim and at a building in the 2000 block of West 4th Street in Milan, according to court records.
Detailed records from Corey Dixon’s court file for the Sept. 21 case were not available, but police said the charges stemmed from the same incident. Further details were not available Monday.
Both were in custody Monday, each held on $220,000 bail, according to the Rock Island County Jail. The next court dates for each man is set for May 15 for preliminary hearings.
- Anthony Watt, Lee News Network