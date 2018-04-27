Federal authorities have taken over a Scott County case out of Davenport in which a convicted felon and a probationer out of Rock Island County was arrested after he was found in possession ecstasy pills laced with methamphetamine and a handgun.
Maurice La’Von Cowan, 25, of 7106 Hillandale Road, Apt. 7, is charged at the federal level with one count each of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, both marijuana and methamphetamine.
Cowan had his first appearance on the federal charges Friday in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
He is being held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals pending an arraignment and detention hearing that is set for May 3.
Under federal law, Cowan faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 years if he is convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The charges allege that Cowan possessed a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun and ammunition for the weapon.
He faces a consecutive minimum prison sentence of five years for possession of the methamphetamine, under federal law. The maximum sentence could go has high as 40 years for the drug possession depending on the amount of the drugs he had on him at the time of his arrest.
Federal law prohibits people who use illicit drugs from possessing a firearm. Federal law also prohibits convicted felons and those people trafficking in illicit drugs from possessing a firearms.
Davenport police arrested Cowan in the early morning hours of Jan. 18.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police officer Jared Nimrick, on 2:01 a.m. Thursday, officers observed a white 2017 Hyundai Sonata disobey a traffic control device in the 1400 block of Grand Avenue.
The Sonata continued southbound from 1400 Grand Avenue.
Officers following the vehicle found tire marks just south of 10th Street on Grand Avenue. The tire marks went southeast through a yard.
Officers found the Sonata in an alley of Sylvan Court and Sylvan Avenue. The car had damage to the front end that disabled the vehicle.
In the back seat of the car, officers located a box of ammunition. However, the driver was not at the scene.
Officers followed the footprints that the driver left in the snow as he fled the car. Officers located the man, identified as Cowan, running south in an alley toward 6th Street just west of LeClaire Street. He was identified by an officer as the man who disobeyed the traffic control device while driving the Sonata.
When officers searched Cowan, they seized a clear plastic baggie used for packaging. During a search of the vehicle officers seized multiple clear plastic baggies, two of which contained a total of 29 grams of marijuana. Officers also seized a blunt which weighed .35 grams and tested positive for marijuana.
Officers also seized from the Sonata 10 dosages of ecstasy that was laced with methamphetamine.
While following Cowan’s footsteps through the snow, officers found a black Ruger LC9 that was lying in the snow in the 700 block of East 9th Street.
Cowan has three felony convictions out of Rock Island County.
He currently is serving a sentence of 24 months on probation after pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated fleeing during a hearing in May in Rock Island County Circuit Court. The charge is a Class 4 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of one to three years.