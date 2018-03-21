A Davenport felon arrested in September 2016 after police say he had a rifle near Davenport West High School was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in federal prison.
Davion Burge, 22, pleaded guilty in September to one count of felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
Police say on Sept. 14, 2016, Burge possessed a Walthar .22 caliber rifle, Model M-4, as he walked near the school. When approached by police, Burge hid in a nearby apartment complex.
Due to Burge’s location, the school was placed on lockdown for about an hour. When arrested, Burge additionally had a Taurus, 9-millimeter pistol, Model PT 24/7, as well as ammunition for the rifle and pistol.
Burge admitted he broke into a residence earlier that day and stole the firearms and ammunition. He is prohibited from possessing firearms as he has two prior felony burglary convictions and a felony conviction for escape.