A man charged in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in January has been charged in federal court with possessing a firearm in February and April.
A two-count criminal complaint was filed April 20 in U.S. District Court, Davenport, against James Edward Hawkins Jr., 22. The case was unsealed Thursday after Hawkins made an initial court appearance.
He waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday and was ordered to remain in custody.
According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement investigating a separate case came across a Facebook page belonging to Hawkins and found photos where he was holding a firearm.
At least one of the photos that was sent in a message on Feb. 24 is clear enough to identify both Hawkins and the markings on the handgun, according to the criminal complaint. Hawkins said in a related Facebook message that he received the firearm one day earlier.
A trace of the pictured firearm revealed that it was a Taurus PT24/& Pro DS .40-caliber pistol, according to the criminal complaint.
Police searched his home on April 11 and found a Hi-Point .45-caliber pistol with an obliterated serial number, according to the criminal complaint.
Hawkins admitted to police he possessed the firearm, but said he no longer had it. He would not provide details as to its location, according to the criminal complaint.
He also admitted he possessed the Hi-Point gun that was located in his home. He took possession of it approximately two weeks earlier, according to the criminal complaint.
Hawkins was convicted in 2014 in Iowa for first-degree theft, a felony, and is forbidden to possess or own a firearm.
Hawkins was arrested April 11 on charges of first-degree theft, second-degree burglary and using a juvenile to commit an indictable offense in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in the Park View area on Jan. 11.
Two 17-year-old boys also were charged in connection with the burglaries.
On April 23, Scott County prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the charges against Hawkins because of the federal charges. Judge Mark Lawson granted the motion the same day.