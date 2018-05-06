A 17-year-old boy who pleaded guilty as a youthful offender to assaulting a teenage girl with a baseball bat in February 2016 will be discharged from juvenile court supervision when he turns 18 Wednesday.
The felony case in adult court also was dismissed and the conviction will be expunged from the record of Solomon Ray Parson, according to court records.
Juveniles deemed youthful offenders are tried in adult court and then sentenced in juvenile court. Prior to the 18th birthday, the juvenile then is remanded back to adult court, where a judge can decide whether to impose a prison sentence or probation, among other sentencing options.
Parson pleaded guilty as a youthful offender in October 2016 to attempted murder and going armed with intent in Scott County District Court.
He was sentenced in juvenile court to the state training school in Eldora.
About 9:40 p.m. Feb. 29, 2016, police were called to the 2600 block of North Clark Street for a report of a person lying in the street with a possible gunshot wound.
Police later learned that the girl had not been shot but had suffered blunt-force trauma to the head. She was treated for life-threatening head injuries and has since been released from the hospital.
According to court documents, Parson rode his bicycle from Rock Island to the girl's home and hit her in the back of the head with a baseball bat.
Parson had a prior intimate relationship with the girl, according to court documents.
Parson, who was 15 at the time, was arrested the next day.
In a dispositional review order filed in October, Associate Judge Christine Dalton noted that Parson was “very successful” within the program at the state training school and that he earned high distinction as a peer within his academic programming.
He was discharged from the training school in April 2017 and accepted into a supervised independent apartment living program, according to the dispositional review order.
The judge noted in the order Parson was completing his education, working a job and had no behavioral issues or rule violations with the program.