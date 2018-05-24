The former housing programs manager for the city of Davenport has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he concealed a camera in an employee-only bathroom at the city-owned Heritage High Rise apartments.
Roy Dean DeWitt, 46, filed a written waiver of a formal arraignment earlier this month through his attorney, Steve Hanna.
On Thursday, District Associate Judge Christine Dalton scheduled a pretrial conference June 13 and a trial date of June 25.
He is charged with eight counts of invasion of privacy, an aggravated misdemeanor each punishable by up to two years in prison.
DeWitt remained free on bond Thursday.
Around 10:50 a.m. March 14, detectives from the Davenport Police Department launched an investigation at Heritage High Rise, 501 W. 3rd St.
According to an arrest affidavit released by Davenport police:
DeWitt concealed a spyware digital movie camera in an employee bathroom that required key access where employees would reasonably have an expectation of privacy.
The camera was positioned in a manner to capture and record video for later playback purposes to cause arousal and sexual gratification.
Eight people were recorded multiple times from approximately January 2017 through March 2018 without their consent.
The hidden camera was positioned to record them in full or partial nudity. Male and female staff members were recorded, as well as images of DeWitt masturbating. He also was recorded holding the camera in his hands. Deleted images from the hidden camera were recovered on a memory card located on his personal cellphone.
DeWitt sent a text message to one of the people depicted in the videos the morning after it was discovered and removed saying, "you found it?" and wanting to discuss it. That person was offended by DeWitt's actions, according to the affidavit.
DeWitt was placed on administrative leave the same day the camera was found. He was fired March 19 after he failed to appear for an interview and pre-disciplinary meeting.