A former Davenport elementary school teacher was sentenced Monday to 15 years in federal prison for possessing and trading child pornography between 2015 and 2017.
Michael Loren Ross, wearing an orange jail jumpsuit, broke down as he apologized for the shame and hurt he caused not only to his family and friends who were in the courtroom, but to the victims who appeared in the videos.
He said it was never his intention to make the victims feel the shame and loneliness that he himself felt as a victim of childhood sexual abuse.
The 43-year-old further said he was willing to serve whatever sentence he received and expressed willingness to obtain treatment.
U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger said there were significant aggravating factors in the case, such as the number of the images and videos involved, the ages of the children depicted and the use of an electronic device to trade these images, which has caused the victims to be re-victimized over and over again.
The judge was sympathetic to the abuse Ross suffered and gave him a sentence that was 2½ years shorter than the sentence sought by prosecutors. The 15-year sentence, she said, was sufficient but not greater than necessary.
Ebinger also sentenced Ross to 10 years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence; there is no parole in the federal system. She also ordered him to pay $3,000 in restitution to six victims who were identified in the images and videos.
Ross has 14 days to file a notice of appeal.
He pleaded guilty in December to one count of receiving and distributing child pornography in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed an additional charge of possession of child pornography at Monday’s sentencing.
The investigation into Ross began in late March 2017 after a special agent with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation received a cyber tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user named "Mike Ross," who had a Hotmail email address, uploaded a video depicting child pornography to his Dropbox account on Feb. 7, 2017. Police searched his home on June 20 and seized Ross's cellphone, laptop, digital camera, camcorder and a thumb drive.
Ross, who was home during the search, told officers that he possessed child pornography and that he both received and distributed it.
He told officers that he exchanged child pornography through Dropbox links being shared on Kik, a freeware instant messaging mobile application.
Ross also said that he used his phone and laptop to access the files and that he did so for his own sexual gratification.
Agents found 851 images of child pornography, with children ranging in ages from 7 to 12, on Ross' computer.
The earliest created image was Jan. 8, 2015. The latest image was Oct. 31, 2016.
There also were 196 videos of child pornography on Ross' laptop. The earliest creation date for the videos was July 1, 2016, and the latest was Jan. 8, 2017.
There was a Dropbox application installed on Ross' cellphone. The Web history related mostly to pornography sites; however, 145 searches came up when searching for titles associated with child pornography-related terms.
Ross' Dropbox account contained 46 images and 141 videos of minors engaged in sexual acts.
Of the child pornography submitted, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children identified 299 images of previously identified victims and 110 videos that contained previously identified victims, according to court records.
Ross was arrested June 26.
He was hired by the Davenport Community School District in 2013 and had taught at Buchanan and Wilson elementary schools.
In December, Ross voluntarily surrendered his teaching license. The Iowa Board of Education Examiners accepted the surrender of his license at a meeting in January and ordered that it be permanently revoked.