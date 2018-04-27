A former swimming coach for Pleasant Valley High School is facing charges after he is alleged to have inappropriately touched a girl swimmer, according to a story published Friday by the Dayton Daily News in Dayton, Ohio.
John “Jay” Smith, 37, of 7560 Pelway Dr., Centerville, Ohio, is facing two counts of sexual imposition, one of which is alleged to have occurred on Feb. 16, while the other is alleged to have occurred Feb. 27, according to Kettering Municipal Court electronic records.
Smith also is facing two counts of disorderly conduct, one charge for each of those two cases.
He also is charged with harassment for allegedly contacting the victim’s family.
The charges are third-degree misdemeanors in Ohio that carry a possible jail sentence of up to 60 days and a $500 fine.
According to the Dayton Daily News story, Smith had been coaching for the Washington Township Recreation Center for the team known as the “Sharks.”
Smith coached for Pleasant Valley during the 2013-2014 school year before taking a club coaching position in Ohio, closer to his home state of Kentucky.
The Dayton Daily News story said that Smith is said to have had a one-on-one practice with the minor victim on Feb. 16 and “asked the minor victim to meet him in the equipment room so he could stretch her out,” a statement of facts filed in Kettering Municipal Court read.
According to court documents, Smith pulled out baby oil and “rubbed the minor victim underneath the bathing suit and rubbed the minor victim’s butt and back.” Court records indicated “he also rubbed the minor victim in the front,” according to the Dayton Daily News.
A second similar incident was reported involving the same victim, on Feb. 27, except court records showed Smith was accused of being “more invasive,” according to the Dayton Daily News.
Smith has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
He has been fired from his position with the Washington Township Recreation Center.
Smith is due back in Kettering Municipal Court on May 24 for pre-trial hearings.