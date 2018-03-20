Four teens who allegedly shot at a Davenport home before leading police on a chase through the city were in custody late Tuesday, while two weapons and one stolen vehicle were recovered, police said.
Davenport police said that at 5 p.m. officers were sent to the 1200 block of Warren Street in response to a call of shots fired. Officers found that one residence had been struck and a spent shell casing was found in the street in front of the house.
Investigating officers were able to get the names of suspects and identify the stolen vehicles in which they were riding.
About 50 minutes after the shooting, officers located both vehicles in the 2800 block of Eastern Avenue. Officers initiated two separate pursuits. One pursuit was stopped after the vehicle was able to flee out of the sight of police.
The other pursuit lasted about 15 minutes. The fleeing vehicle, an SUV, sideswiped two other vehicles during the pursuit, causing minor injuries to the driver of one.
The pursuit came to a halt when the stolen SUV crashed into a stand of trees near the intersection of Ridgewood and Hillcrest avenues. One of the occupants of the stolen vehicle was treated for minor injuries.
No officers were injured.
Officers seized two handguns, a Taurus 9mm and a Beretta .380-caliber, from the stolen SUV.
The driver of the stolen vehicle was identified as Edwin Goodwin, 19, of Davenport. Goodwin is charged with second-degree theft for the stolen vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony eluding, leaving the scene of an injury accident, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
Goodwin also was wanted on a Davenport arrest warrant for five counts of first-degree robbery. That charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 17½ years of which must be served before parole can be granted.
Charrle Burrage, 17, and Nessiah Clark, 16, both of Davenport, and Darion Thomas, 17, of Bettendorf, each are charged with one count of second-degree theft, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Goodwin was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $105,285. He also was being held without bond on a probation violation.
Burrage, Clark and Thomas were being held without bond Tuesday night in the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to “DO WHAT’S RIGHT” and call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app titled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”