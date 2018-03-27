Genesis Medical Center has agreed to pay $1.88 million to the United States to resolve allegations of improper impatient admissions claims, the Department of Justice said Tuesday.
From Jan. 1, 2013, to Dec. 31, 2016, Genesis violated the False Claims Act by improperly retaining Medicare over payments for hospital inpatient admission claims that should have been billed at the lower reimbursement rate for outpatient or observation services, the DOJ alleged.
The claims are allegations and there has been no determination of liability, according to a DOJ media release.
“Our office will aggressively use the False Claims Act to ensure all health care providers play by the same rules and taxpayers do not pay the bill for unnecessary services,” said Marc Krickbaum, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa. “This recovery sends the message to health care providers there will be consequences if they fail to comply with state and federal regulations. We also note and appreciate the hospital’s cooperation throughout the investigation.”
Paul Bollinger, vice president of legal affairs for Genesis Health System, said in a written statement Tuesday that Genesis has “cooperated fully and resolved the matter to avoid costly and protracted litigation.”
“The settlement is not an admission of error,” he said and added that Genesis was not cited for deficiencies regarding patient care.
Bollinger said in the statement that interpretation of rules about billing classifications are “complex” and the settlement will not affect operations or “pursuit of the Genesis mission and vision.”
“The inpatient admissions in question comprise less than 1 percent of total admissions over the period,” he said.
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa, in conjunction with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa, initiated this case.
False Claims Act cases can also be brought under provisions of the Act that encourage whistleblowers to bring suit on behalf of the United States and share in any recovery.