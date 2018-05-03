The East Moline woman charged with reckless homicide in the 2016 death of the “Can Man” was sentenced on Thursday to probation.
Kristianna Y. Granada, 26, of East Moline, was accused of driving a 1998 Chevrolet van on Dec. 12, 2016, while her vision was hampered by ice on the windshield, according to authorities.
She allegedly struck Robert "Can Man" Moldenhauer on 6th Avenue just west of Riverside Park, while he was walking with a bicycle. A short time later, he was pronounced dead.
Mr. Moldenhauer, 63, was homeless. He was known as the Can Man because he collected and turned in large amounts of recyclable cans.
Thursday's sentence was handed down by Rock Island County Judge Frank R. Fuhr.