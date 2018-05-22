Davenport police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the alley behind 1530 Esplanade Ave.
Officers were called to the scene at 3:58 p.m. after receiving calls of multiple shots fired.
One neighbor said she heard pops as well as gunfire that sounded like a cannon going off. At least one person from the house exchanged gunfire with some people in a car that sped away down the alley.
Bullet casings from 9mm and .45-caliber handguns were scattered in the alley.
The house at 1530 Esplanade Ave., behind where some of the gunfire was exchanged, was struck by bullets. A Ford Focus parked behind the home also was struck several times by bullets.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or leave an anonymous tip via the mobile apps CityConnect Davenport, IA, or CrimeReports by Motorola.