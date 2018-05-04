CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities has released recent unsolved crimes and is asking the public's assistance in identifying the suspects.
They are:
• Burglary at Juniors Sports Bar: "At about 3:30 in the morning on May 2, East Moline Police responded to Juniors Sports Bar, 1408 6th St., East Moline on a burglar alarm. The suspect was gone on arrival. He is seen on surveillance video walking from the west in the north alley, approaching the business and prying open the front door. Once inside, the suspect pried open a slot machine and took the cash box. The suspect was in and out very quickly. He has a covering over his head and he has a large build."
If you know who did this, call the CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities tip line 309-762-9500, tap the app P3 Tips or submit your tip here. You could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.
• Laptop stolen from Walmart: "Moline Police are asking for assistance identifying the male in this photo. On April 6, he took a gray and black HP Eclipse laptop that was attached to a display desk at Wal-Mart. The laptop is valued at $539. The suspect is white, in his late 20’s or early 30’s with a brown goatee, brown hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, and blue jeans."
If you know who did this, call the CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities tip line 309-762-9500, tap the app P3 Tips or submit your tip here. You could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.
• Theft of Jeep parks in Rock Island: "During the late evening/early morning hours of April 20th-May 1, someone reported to the victim that the doors of his silver 2003 Jeep Wrangler were missing (see photo). The victim had parked in a parking lot at Group O, 2916 78th Avenue West, Rock Island. He responded outside and observed the two full length doors were missing, the rear portion (rear windshield / rear side windows) of the soft top was also missing, along with two weather tech floor mats. Perhaps someone knows a person who is now in possession of these items."
If you know who did this, call the CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities tip line 309-762-9500, tap the app P3 Tips or submit your tip here. You could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.