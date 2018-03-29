CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities has added two people to its 'wanted suspect' list.
They are:
• Tabius Alan Mayfield is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office for failure to report back to the Rock Island County Jail following a furlough in Dec. 2017.
Mayfield is wanted for flight to avoid confinement and failure to appear/aggravated battery.
Mayfield, 27, is described as 5-feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
• Dequavionn Messiah Triplett is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office for failing to return to the Rock Island County jail after a furlough. His original charge was Robbery. In addition, he is a registered sex offender who is not compliant.
Triplett, 19, is described as 5-feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts are asked to call the tip line at 309-762-9500, tap the app "P3 Tips." Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information given leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment of a felony offender.