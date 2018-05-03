CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities has added another person to its "wanted suspect" list.
He is:
Tre Desean Henderson, 26, who is wanted by the Davenport Police Department for allegedly assaulting a 5-year-old child, causing life-threatening injuries. Police are urgently trying to locate him. Police say he is dangerous to children.
Henderson is described as being 5-feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. Henderson has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information about this fugitive is asked to call CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $,1000 and you can remain anonymous.