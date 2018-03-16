CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking help identifying the pictured suspects in an armed robbery in Rock Island.
According to CrimeStoppers: "On March 14 at 1:40 a.m., Rock Island Police responded to 7-11, 1700 18th Ave. on report of an armed robbery. Two subjects wearing masks entered the store. One of them was holding a gun and pointed it at the clerk’s face and demanded all the money. After the clerk did as instructed, the suspects took the money and fled.
"Store security footage shows both suspects are about 6-feet tall, skinny builds wearing all black clothing and gloves. One of the suspects was wearing a black skull mask and the other suspect was wearing a white skull mask. No one was hurt in the robbery."
Anyone with any information about this crime or any person(s) involved, are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.