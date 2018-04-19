Davenport police are looking for whoever stood in the backyard of a home at 407 E. 14th St. on Thursday afternoon and fired gunshots into a home at 328 E. 14th Street that was occupied by both adults and children.
The house was struck at least once, with a bullet piercing the front façade of the home. Police located that bullet inside the home.
Police were called to the area of East 14th and Iowa streets at 4:57 p.m. for a report of multiple shots being fired from the backyard of a house on the southeast corner of East 14th and Iowa streets. The shooter or shooters were aiming at a home on the northwest corner of East 14th and Iowa streets.
The shooter or shooters then fled the scene.
Davenport Police Cpl. Danny Antle and his police dog, Yari, were called to see if they could get a track on the suspects, but they could not find a scent to track.
Officers found eight spent shell casings in the back yard of 407 E. 14th Street.
Both houses are rental properties. The house at 328 E. 14th Street is classified as multi-residential, according to the Scott County Assessor’s online records. The other home is classified as a two-family conversion.
The home at 328 E. 14th St. has been targeted several times police on the scene said. There were several bullet holes the residents said were old.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or provide an anonymous tip in the city's mobile apps "CityConnect, Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola."