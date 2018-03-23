Agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Thursday arrested one person at a construction site in Bettendorf.
Shawn Neudauer, public affairs officer for the Department of Homeland Security, said in an email that officers conducted a “routine immigration arrest based on an investigative lead earlier today in the Quad-Cities area.”
“Any person suspected of violating U.S. immigration laws can be subject to arrest and removal from the United States,” he said in the email.
Neudauer declined to release the name of the individual, but said the person was arrested on charges of “suspicion of violating U.S. immigration laws.”
It was not known Thursday what company the person worked for or where that person was being detained.
Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said Thursday afternoon that there were no inmates at the county jail with an ICE detainer.
The person was arrested in the 5400 block of Devils Glen Road on a construction site where multiple apartments are being built.
Bettendorf Police Chief Phil Redington confirmed Thursday that ICE had contacted the department at 10:29 a.m. for assistance at the construction site. When officers arrived, ICE agents were already there talking to people, the chief said.
Redington said he believed the request for assistance was more of a courtesy.
“I think it was just them saying, ‘hey, we’re going to be in your city,’” he said.
Redington said the officers remained on standby when they arrived to the site. One officer spoke to the agents, while another stayed out on Devils Glen Road “if they need anybody or someone starts running.”
Redington said it’s rare that ICE asks the department for assistance, “but usually that does happen especially when you think there might be an incident or an arrest made in someone else’s city.”
Despite national debates about local law enforcement cooperating with ICE, Redington said the department does not turn down a request to assist another law enforcement agency and “whatever activity they are pursuing.”
“Whether it be ICE or any local agency or federal agency that asks for assistance… we want to make sure that everyone’s safe,” he said.
Lane also said he hasn’t been aware of any other ICE operations locally, with the exception of the agency coming in to pick up inmates who they have put a detainer on.
“We just don’t see it a lot,” he said. “ICE hasn’t been an active organization locally here for many, many years.”
Chris Payne, owner of Payne Drywall, was inside the building with his crew and said that he was approached by ICE agents when they left the building.
Payne said he did not see anyone arrested on the site, but had heard that someone had been detained. He did not know which company the person worked for, but said that the person did not work for him.
Paul Boffeli, president of Build to Suit Incorporated and project manager on the construction project, was out of the office Thursday and could not be reached for comment.