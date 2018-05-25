A Davenport husband and wife have been arrested after police found the woman’s adult intellectually disabled daughter locked in an upstairs bedroom.
Kimberly Williams, 47, and Eugene S. Harris, 56, both face a single charge of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Online jail records show that Williams was booked into the Scott County Jail at 6:23 p.m. Thursday, while Harris was booked into the jail at 12:19 a.m. Friday.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Davenport Police Department:
At 9 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the couple’s home in the 1700 block of Jenna Drive for a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers found Williams and Harris in a verbal and physical fight.
Harris told officers that Williams’ adult intellectually disabled daughter lived in the home and was being locked in her room at all times by her mother.
He also told officers that Williams’ daughter was drinking water from the toilet and that he had been requesting that Williams take her to the doctor for several days. Williams refused to take her, Harris told officers.
Harris took the officers to an upstairs bedroom, which was locked from the outside, and said Williams’ daughter was in there.
Officers unlocked the room and found her sleeping on a mattress on the floor. The room contained a dresser containing bed sheets, a non-working television and another dresser that was broken.
There was a locked door which led to a bathroom. When officers unlocked it, they found soiled adult diapers. The room smelled strongly of urine and feces.
The daughter was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered from her living conditions.
Officers learned through the investigation that the daughter, while locked in the bedroom, had to knock once if she needed something and someone will respond. She also is locked in the room even when people are not in the home.
The daughter has no access to call for help if she would need it.
Harris told officers that, under the direction of his wife, he brought her daughter food and water bottles. He said that he has lived in the home for approximately a year.
Harris further said that, other than two days out of the year, the daughter has lived in the locked room, according to the affidavit.
No other information, including the daughter’s condition, was immediately available Friday morning.