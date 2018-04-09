An Iowa prison inmate has been indicted in federal court with threatening a federal judge in November.
On Thursday, a grand jury in the Northern District of Iowa handed up a two-count indictment against Matthew James Howard, 31, for threats against a federal judge and mailing a threatening communication.
The indictment states that Howard, while incarcerated at Anamosa State Penitentiary, wrote and mailed a letter that threatened to kill Judge Linda R. Reade in the North District of Iowa on Nov. 30.
At the time, Howard was serving up to 20 years in prison on charges of second-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and third-degree theft out of Wapello County.
He faces up to 10 years in prison on each of the federal charges.
The case is being prosecuted by Southern District of Iowa Assistant United States Attorney Melisa Zaehringer, who has been designated as a Special Assistant United States Attorney General based on the recusal of the Northern District of Iowa United States Attorney’s Office.