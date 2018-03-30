The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday upheld the conviction of a former Camanche High School teacher who claimed on appeal that hugs between himself and a student do not constitute as sexual conduct under the state’s sexual exploitation statute.
Bradley E. Wickes, 38, was convicted in August 2016 of sexual exploitation of a minor following a bench trial in Clinton County District Court.
He was sentenced to up to five years in prison in October 2016. In June, Wickes voluntarily surrendered his teaching license.
Wickes was a social studies teacher in August 2015 when he began communicating through Facebook with a female student. Court records show that the two exchanged numerous messages that were sexual in nature.
He wrote in one message, "I'm going to cross over to the creeper side a moment and tell you, 'you are hot,’” according to court records.
Wickes set up a meeting with the girl at a Walmart store, and they hugged in the parking lot, according to court records. There also were photographs of them hugging at a school bonfire and homecoming dance, according to court records.
The relationship was discovered shortly after the Walmart encounter and, Wickes was subsequently arrested.
Among his arguments on appeal, he claimed that there was insufficient evidence to support the judge’s finding that he engaged in sexual conduct with a student under the sexual exploitation statute.
Wickes claimed that the evidence presented by prosecutors is insufficient “as it was simply hugs he exchanged with her which he contends were merely given to comfort (the student) rather than for his own sexual gratification,” according to a 38-page Supreme Court opinion released Friday.
The Supreme Court disagreed and opined that the hugs and the relationship with the student went far beyond a teacher trying to comfort and reassure a struggling student.
“It is important to note that nothing should prohibit teachers from hugging students for reassurance, comfort, or in congratulation without putting themselves at risk of being charged with the crime of sexual exploitation,” according to the Supreme Court decision. “But on this record, it is clear from the voluminous messages and their content discussing the hugs and his attraction to (the student), Wickes’ intention with these hugs went beyond mere reassurance and support for (the student). Rather, the abundance of messages to (the student) about how attractive he found her, his desire to be in a more intimate relationship with her, and how he was in love with her, linked his sexual desire toward (the student) with the hugs they exchanged.”
The Supreme Court also rejected Wickes’ argument that his five-year prison sentence was grossly disproportionate to the offense he committed.
“Wickes’ prison sentence is not simply punishing him for giving hugs to a student,” according to the opinion. “Instead, his punishment reflects the fact that Wickes abused his position of trust as a teacher to sexually exploit a student for his own gratification.”