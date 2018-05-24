For the second time in less than two years, the driver of a vehicle has damaged the Irish Memorial that sits in front of Davenport’s Ground Transportation Center at Harrison and West 2nd streets.
The damage occurred early Wednesday morning.
Davenport police said that witnesses reported a vehicle making a U-turn on West 2nd Street. The vehicle drove over the curb and through the memorial, damaging one of the decorative stone structures.
The life-sized bronze statue that depicts an Irish father, mother and child was not damaged.
The St. Patrick Society of the Quad-Cities is responsible for the memorial sculpture.
“The memorial honoring the early Irish forebears in the area is a beautiful work of art and has become an important part of the Quad-City community and is well-known throughout the region,” said Joe Dooley, president of the St. Patrick Society of the Quad-Cities.
“It’s unbelievable that this would happen again in less than two years,” he said.
In July 2016, two men were arrested on firearms and drug charges after the vehicle in which they were riding crashed into a section of the memorial.
Dooley said the St. Patrick Society will once again repair the memorial and investigate ways to better protect the memorial from acts of vandalism.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or provide an anonymous tip through the city’s mobile apps, “CityConnect Davenport, IA “or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”