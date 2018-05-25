Attorneys for Stanley C. Liggins have one week to decide on calling a defense expert to testify regarding his opinion of the adequacy of the police investigation in the case, a judge ruled Friday.
Judge Marlita Greve gave the deadline during a nearly 30-minute hearing in Scott County District Court. Greve also ordered that they also file a detailed brief that explains why they believe any report from an expert who will purportedly testify about the “inadequacy” of a police investigation should be something that she would allow.
Aaron Hawbaker, one of Liggins’ appointed attorneys, said after reviewing Levine’s report that already has been submitted to the court and “understanding” prosecutors’ objections to it, the defense has decided that it is not likely that the expert will testify “right now.”
He added that he wants to do a final check and talk with the expert before making that decision.
“If he were to be called, he would have to file an additional report that is much cleaner than what was there,” Hawbaker said.
Liggins, 56, is charged with first-degree murder, willful injury causing serious injury, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree arson in Jennifer Ann Lewis’ death.
Prosecutors say Liggins strangled the 9-year-old Rock Island girl and burned her remains near a Davenport elementary school on Sept. 17, 1990.
During a hearing Thursday, Scott County Attorney Mike Walton objected to much of the sealed report and argued Levine “never reviewed a single Davenport Police Department policy” and relied solely on information provided to him by the defense.
He also said he offers his opinion as to the credibility of witnesses, the prosecution and the investigation of the case.
“That’s not allowed,” Walton argued Thursday. “That is the duty of the jury. The jury will determine the credibility of this investigation; the jury should determine the credibility of the prosecution and all of the witnesses. To have an expert come in is not proper.”
Hawbaker on Thursday said he did not disagree with Walton’s objections to the report, and said that Levine’s testimony, if he is called at trial, will be limited to his opinion as to proper investigative procedures and what, if any, failures he believed there are in this investigation.
On Friday, Walton said that he was “very much opposed to this continuing game with their expert witness” and that this is the“ most egregious bait-and-switch evidentiary experience I’ve ever had.”
He said that prosecutors have tried for at least two years to obtain a copy of Levine’s report and only received it last year.
“The defense has had this report for a year, so the defense knew the same thing I knew, and that is – this is garbage,” Walton said. “But, they didn’t do anything about it. They didn’t correct it at the time, they didn’t seek for Mr. Levine to correct his report or to do an updated report or do a report that contains admissible opinion.”
He added, “They wait until yesterday, long after I filed my motion in limine, which I could have been consulted even at that time and said ‘look, we agree, this is garbage. We’re not going to try and admit it. They didn’t do that.”
Hawbaker said Friday that the defense wanted to take the time, especially after Thursday’s hearing, to make a final decision in deference to Liggins’ prior attorneys and the work they put in with Levine and the work he put in to writing his report.
“We wanted to make absolutely sure that that decision was not only one that was livable to Mr. Liggins, but also one that took into account the money and time that went into the generation of the report,” he said. “It’s not an easy decision to make willy nilly, but we’re here now and we’re making it right.
Greve said she ultimately will decide whether Levine can testify at trial. However, she expressed concerns Friday that even if Levine’s testimony is limited as to whether he believes a proper police investigation was conducted, she did not know whether that is something an expert should be testifying about in this type of case.
“Certainly that’s an argument you can point out yourself,” she said. “I don’t understand why a jury would need that in the form of an expert testifying.”
Greve also said Friday that she will get a ruling out “as soon as possible on three defense motions, one of which is seeking to dismiss the charges.
Liggins was twice convicted in Lewis’ death and sentenced to life in prison in 1993 and 1995. The Iowa Supreme Court overturned the first conviction, and on Nov. 6, 2013, the Iowa Court of Appeals reversed the second conviction.
In the most recent reversal, the court said 77 police reports were not provided to Liggins' defense team and that prosecutors did not disclose that a key witness was a paid police informant.
Prosecutors in prior hearings have denied that the informant was paid in connection with the Liggins case.
In February 2017, Greve granted a defense motion to move the trial to Black Hawk County, citing extensive media coverage of the case.
He is slated to be tried Aug. 28.