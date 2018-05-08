A Scott County jury will continue its deliberations Wednesday morning in the trial of James Lee Mathias, who is accused of having a gun on the grounds of Brady Street Stadium in September.
The jury of four men and eight women deliberated about two hours Tuesday before Judge Henry Latham dismissed them for the day.
Mathias, 53, is charged with carrying weapons on school grounds, a Class D felony that carries a sentence of up to five years in prison.
Testimony began Tuesday morning following a nearly full day of jury selection Monday.
Assistant County Attorney Caleb Copley rested his case after calling three witnesses, including Davenport Police Capt. Jamie Brown.
Brown testified Tuesday that he had been working in an off-duty capacity and was in uniform around 9 p.m. Sept. 22 during a football game at the stadium, which is owned by the Davenport Community School District.
Brown said he had been approached by a person, who reported that someone was putting fliers on cars in the parking lot.
Jurors did not hear what those fliers were, but court records show that they were from the National Alliance.
Brown testified that he approached Mathias, who was placing a flier on a car. Brown said that when he asked him why he was putting flier on cars, Mathias replied “freedom of speech,” and seemed agitated that the officer was there.
Brown said he asked him for ID and saw a bulge on his waistline that he believed to be a firearm when Mathias reached into his back pocket for his ID.
Brown said he asked Mathias if he was carrying a firearm, and he said yes and produced a weapons permit. He said he told Mathias to leave the property and later consulted with the Scott County Attorney’s Office about possible charges.
Mathias was arrested in January.
Although he had a weapons permit, Iowa law prohibits firearms on school property.
When questioned by defense attorney Ryan Beckenbaugh, Brown said he never actually saw a gun and did not pat him down during his interaction with Mathias.
Beckenbaugh rested his case without calling any witnesses, including Mathias.
The burden of proof is on the state, so defendants do not have to testify or present any evidence. It cannot be held against them if they choose not to.
Copley said in his closing argument that a defendant cannot be convicted on a confession alone.
He pointed to Brown’s training and experience, as well as the location of the bulge on his hip area that proves that Mathias was armed with a firearm.
“Why would you say that, why would you tell Captain Brown you had a handgun when you don’t have one?” Copley asked the jury. “Furthermore, why would you give up your permit? “Why would you say that unless it wasn’t true?”
Copley also argued that the definition of school grounds can include recreational facilities, such as the stadium, and pointed out that there are several “Davenport Community Schools” signs posted in the complex.
Beckenbaugh said that although Brown’s justification for not arresting or frisking Mathias that night was perfectly acceptable, “it doesn’t mean that somehow lowers the state’s burden in this case.”
“The fact that he chose not to do that impacts this case,” he told the jury. “That means they couldn’t prove it to you anymore because he chose not to do it.”
He further argued that there was no evidence presented at trial that the school district even owned the parking lot where Brown encountered Mathias.