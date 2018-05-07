Testimony will begin Tuesday morning in the trial of James Lee Mathias, a Davenport man accused of carrying a concealed weapon on the grounds of Brady Street Stadium in September.
Six men and eight women were selected Monday to hear the case. Two of those jurors are alternates.
Mathias is charged with carrying weapons on school grounds, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. He is represented by attorney Ryan Beckenbaugh.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Scott County Attorney Caleb Copley.
Copley said in his opening statement that around 9 p.m. Sept. 22, a woman approached a Davenport police officer and said she was concerned about an individual in the back of the parking lot on the south side of the stadium.
According to court documents, the woman was concerned Mathias was placing flyers from the National Alliance, a white supremacist group, on cars.
Copley said the officer approached Mathias and asked him for identification. The officer noted a bulge on his waist and, based on his experience, believed it was a gun, Copley said.
Mathias, when asked by the officer, said he had a gun and provided a permit, Copley said.
Despite the permit, Iowa law prohibits firearms on school property. The stadium is owned by the Davenport Community School District.
Mathias was not charged that night and was arrested in January following further investigation.
In his opening statement, Beckenbaugh said the officer “never actually” saw a gun during his interaction with Mathias, nor did he pat him down.
“They want to convict my client of possessing a gun, and their only witness can’t even tell you he saw a gun,” he said. “He saw a bulge in my client’s pants, and that’s what brought us here today.”