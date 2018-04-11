A man arrested Tuesday in Davenport has agreed to return voluntarily to Kansas to face a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his wife.
Scott County Court records show that Donnell Casey Danter Stafford, 30, of Wichita, Kansas, filed a written waiver of extradition Wednesday morning.
He remained in the Scott County Jail as of 11 a.m.
He also is wanted in Arkansas on a parole violation on a robbery charge. Court records show that he also filed a waiver of extradition in that case.
Stafford was arrested without incident Tuesday morning at the Quad-City Inn, 6111 N. Brady St. Shortly before he was taken into custody, an Iowa State trooper had checked the license plate of the car Stafford was in possession of and learned that it was reported stolen and was tied to a homicide.
Wichita Police Lt. Todd Ojile said Leuh Moore, 37, was killed early Sunday at her Wichita home, according to the Associated Press. Her body was placed in the dumpster less than a mile away.
Ojile said the couple had a history of domestic violence, according to the Associated Press.
Investigators believe Stafford took to the couple's 7-year-old son to a relative's house after his mother was killed, according to the Associated Press.
Two dogs at the home were stabbed and were taken to a vet for treatment, according to the Associated Press.