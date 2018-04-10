A 30-year-old Wichita, Kansas, man wanted in connection with the death of his wife was arrested Tuesday morning at a Davenport hotel.
Donnell Casey Danter Stafford, wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 12:11 p.m. and will remain there pending extradition.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a media release that a trooper with the state patrol’s vehicle theft unit checked the license plate of a vehicle in the hotel parking lot and confirmed that it was stolen out of Wichita.
Stafford was arrested without incident a short time later.
Wichita Police Lt. Todd Ojile said Leuh Moore, 37, was killed early Sunday at her Wichita home, according to the Associated Press. Her body was placed in the dumpster less than a mile away.
Ojile said the couple had a history of domestic violence, according to the Associated Press.
Investigators believe Stafford took to the couple's 7-year-old son to a relative's house after his mother was killed, according to the Associated Press.
Two dogs at the home were stabbed and were taken to a vet for treatment, according to the Associated Press.