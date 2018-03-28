A lawsuit has been filed in Rock Island County over accusations that a resident at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center was the victim of financial abuse.
The suit alleges two employees of the center at 767 30th St., Rock Island worked with the husband of one of them in 2015 and 2016 to acquire control of and sell the patient's home against her wishes.
The home, valued at $82,769, was sold for $95,000. The patient was told she would receive $10,000, but only received $2,000.
The suit states the plaintiff, now 63, is seeking damages in excess of $50,000, including compensatory damages, punitive damages, the recovery of any of her remaining personal property alleged to have been taken and attorney's fees.
The defendants in the suit include St. Anthony's, two women — identified as the center's business office manager and director of social services at the time — and the husband of one of the women.
Lawsuit defendants file responses to allegations listed against them. As of Wednesday, none of the defendants had done so, according to court records. The suit was filed March 19.
In November, St. Anthony's current administrator Jeff Wollum said both employees had been terminated. He also said center employees were retrained in patient treatment and St. Anthony's added language to its rules concerning financial misappropriation.
In 2017, the Illinois Department of Public Health fined St. Anthony's $2,200, stating it failed to "protect one resident from financial abuse by a staff member" and failed in properly overseeing the patient's nursing and personal care.
As of Wednesday, law enforcement had not presented the case to Rock Island County State’s Attorney John McGehee for review or criminal charges.
The Illinois State Police confirmed Wednesday that the case was under investigation, but that it was ongoing and further details were not available.
A case management conference is scheduled for July 19, according to court records.