Two Quad-City lawyers have been disciplined by the Illinois Supreme Court, the Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission said Friday.
Stephen Thomas Fieweger was suspended for six months and will remain suspended until he completes the ARDC professionalism seminar.
According to the commission, Fieweger converted $11,635 in settlement funds that he was supposed to be holding to satisfy a Medicare lien and wrongfully took another $347.50 of a security retainer in a second client matter. On two occasions, he deliberately created and sent two letters that falsely purported to have been written, authorized and signed by a first-year associate to obscure the fact that he was involved in a personal relationship with a client, the commission said.
The suspension is effective April 5.
Fieweger worked for Katz, Huntoon & Fieweger in Moline and left in October 2014 to start his own firm in Davenport.
In February 2017, he was reprimanded by the Iowa Supreme Court for the allegation pertaining to the Medicare lien.
The Illinois Supreme Court also imposed “reciprocal discipline” and reprimanded Davenport attorney Lori Jo Kieffer.
According to the commission, she received public reprimands in Iowa for two separate disciplinary matters.
The first Iowa reprimand was based on her failure to timely inform a client of an appellate court’s decision, failure to communicate with a client about strategy and procedures and failure to timely surrender the client’s file after termination, according to the commission.
The second Iowa case involved her permitting a client in a criminal case to leave the courthouse before the court had concluded a pretrial conference. Because the client left the courthouse, a warrant had to be issued for the client’s arrest.
The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday filed the disciplinary orders against the attorneys.