Moline police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred earlier today.
Police were called at 7 a.m. to Burke Cleaners, 3024 Avenue of the Cities, to an armed robbery.
The suspect, described as a white male with blonde hair, between 35-45 years of age, wearing grey sweatpants and a grey hooded sweatshirt entered the business and demanded money from the cash register.
The suspect was armed with scissors, took an unknown amount of cash, and fled the area on foot.
The suspect remains at large.
There were no reported injuries at the business.
Anyone with information regarding the armed robbery is asked to call the Moline Police Criminal Investigations Division at 309-524-2140 or CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.