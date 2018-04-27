The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has identified the man involved in an officer-involved shooting at the Scott County Courthouse Wednesday as Adam Demarcus Lafrentz, 29, of Davenport.
On Friday, the DCI also identified the bailiff who fired a single shot during the incident as Timothy Hutcheson, who has been with the Scott County Sheriff's Office for 14 years.
No one was struck by the bullet during the incident, the DCI said in a media release.
Hutcheson remained on paid administrative leave Friday, per department protocol.
Around 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, a disturbance was reported outside the front main entrance of the courthouse.
Two bailiffs, one of whom was Hutcheson, and a Davenport police officer responded, according to the sheriff's office.
They encountered Lafrentz, who was carrying a blunt object.
He was non-compliant with the directives and orders given to him by the bailiffs and the police officer, according to the DCI.
As the situation escalated, Hutcheson fired one round from his service weapon. A less-lethal device was used by the assisting bailiff that seemingly had little effect on Lafrentz, according to the DCI.
The bullet did not strike Lafrentz, Hutcheson, of the bailiff or officer, according to the DCI.
A short foot chase followed and Lafrentz was taken into custody at West 6th Street and Western Avenue. Lafrentz and one of the bailiffs were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and evaluation, according to the sheriff's office.
It was unclear what charges, if any, Lafrentz will face or whether he was still in the hospital Friday.
The DCI was contacted to assist the sheriff's office and the Davenport Police Department. It will forward its findings to the Scott County Attorney's Office once the investigation is complete.
Richard Rahn, DCI special agent in charge, said Friday that he did not know when that will be.
"We try to be as effective and timely as possible, but at the same time, we don't want to rush things and make a mistake," he said.
Rahn declined to say what blunt object Lafrentz was carrying during the incident.
When asked about media reports that Lafrentz was dressed as a ninja, Rahn said "his dress attire was not a ninja outfit."