A Davenport man is facing charges after he attempted to rape a woman and then beat her, after she refused to perform a sex act on him while they were drinking together in August.
James Earl Warren Jr., 52, of 7105 N. Pine St., is charged with assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse and willful injury causing serious injury.
Each of the charges is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Elizabeth Tharp-Mayne, on Aug. 8, Warren and the victim were hanging out together and drinking.
Warren asked the woman to perform a sex act on him and when she refused he forced her onto a couch and removed the victim’s pants and attempted to perform a sex act on her.
As she attempted to stop him, Warren struck her in the face multiple times. The beating fractured her orbital and sinus bones, injuries that required surgery to repair.
Warren was being held without bond Thursday night in the Scott County jail.
He will make a first appearance in Scott County District Court Friday morning.