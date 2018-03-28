A man faces multiple charges after police said he led them on a high-speed chase through Illinois and Scott and Cedar counties Tuesday afternoon.
Ernest Toby Gaston, 38, who has addresses in Chicago and Cedar Rapids, faces charges of eluding, a Class D felony, driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance second offense, also an aggravated misdemeanor, in Cedar County.
He also was cited for driving while suspended and no insurance.
Bond was set Wednesday at $50,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing April 5.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Iowa State Patrol:
At 4:08 p.m. Tuesday, Illinois State Radio advised that a red jeep was westbound on Interstate 80 near Geneseo and had failed to stop for police and was driving in excess of 100 mph.
An Iowa State trooper set-up on Interstate 80 west of the I-280 interchange saw the jeep traveling westbound at 74 mph in a posted 65 mph zone.
After the trooper tried to stop the vehicle, Gaston continued at speeds in excess of 110 mph. He exited at the Walcott Interchange, crossed over and re-entered I-80 westbound.
Police deployed stop sticks near the Durant overpass but Gaston drove around them. The trooper utilized a rolling road block to slow him down as he was weaving in the lanes.
Walcott Police Chief Jeff Blake blocked him in and ultimately made contact with the back of the jeep as Gaston stopped on the north shoulder of the road west of the Durant Interchange.
Gaston was taken into custody and was in possession of a small plastic bag of marijuana in his pants pocket.
He admitted he has active warrants from Linn County, Scott County and Illinois, according to the affidavit.
He pleaded guilty to driving while barred, eluding and possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, first offense, and was sentenced in July to a year of unsupervised probation. He also was given a one-year jail sentence, with all but 180 days suspended, according to court records.