An Iowa City man was indicted Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, on two counts of bank robbery in connection with robberies in Davenport and Iowa City in December.
Tyson Anthony Michael Hathaway, 34, faces up to 20 years in prison on each count if convicted.
Federal prosecutors on March 29 filed a criminal complaint; the case was unsealed Wednesday once a federal grand jury returned an indictment.
At 12:07 p.m. Dec. 12, Davenport police responded to a bank robbery at Northwest Bank and Trust in the 1400 block of West Locust Street.
The criminal complaint filed in the federal case states that Hathaway entered the bank and handed a handwritten note to a teller that demanded money.
The teller gave him $9,809 before he fled the bank.
While he was being interrogated about a second bank robbery in Iowa City on Dec. 29, Hathaway admitted he robbed the bank and split the proceeds with a male accomplice.
According to the federal bank, Hathaway entered U.S. Bank on William Street about 11:42 a.m. Dec. 29 and handed a note to the teller, demanding money.
He fled with $3,806 in cash. He was later arrested following a traffic crash on Interstate 80.
Hathaway was charged initially in Johnson County with second-degree robbery. The charge was dismissed earlier this month.
A second man, Lemarkis Duane Hobson, 34, of Cedar Rapids, was also charged in Johnson County with second-degree robbery. In February, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of third-degree aiding and abetting a robbery, an aggravated misdemeanor. He will be sentenced next month.