A man who rammed several vehicles and a building before being shot by a Davenport police officer Wednesday has been identified as Nicholas Travis Warner.
The 49-year-old Silvis man remained hospitalized at University Hospitals, Iowa City, Friday and was listed in serious condition. The officer, Robert Bytnar, remains on administrative leave per department policy.
Bytnar has been with the department for 21 years.
The case is being investigated by the Scott County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
Around 10:44 a.m. Wednesday, Davenport police responded to a report of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in the 600 block of North Division Street.
The sheriff’s office said the vehicle struck two vehicles on West 6th Street, just east of Division Street. An officer attempted to interact with vehicle, which fled through a residential yard onto North Division Street and struck a building on the northwest side of 6th and Division streets, according to the sheriff’s office.
The vehicle then struck a third vehicle before continuing to drive northbound on Division Street, according to the sheriff’s office.
Officers attempted to apprehend the driver at the intersection of North Division and West 9th Street. The incident escalated and Bytnar fired two rounds, according to the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Tim Lane declined to say how many times Warner was struck.
He was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, and was later airlifted to Iowa City.
No charges have been filed as of Friday.